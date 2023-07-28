A Look to the Future: Meet the Incoming Defensive Freshmen of Boston College Football

As the new college football season approaches, let’s take a look at the team’s incoming defensive freshmen. With a strong starting lineup in the front seven returning, and the infusion of young talent with valuable experience from reserve roles, we hope to see a much improved Eagles defense this season after the unit gave up 31.5 PPG (#105 in the country) a season ago. The secondary will see several new faces, and this article delves into the key defensive recruits who could make a significant impact in the upcoming season.

S Carter Davis:

Ranked as a 3-star prospect, Carter Davis arrives at Boston College armed with an impressive resume from his standout senior season at Mount Saint Joseph (Md.). With 65 tackles, three interceptions, one forced fumble, and four pass break-ups under his belt, the 6 ‘2 DB caught the keen eye of the coaching staff during his first offseason. Eagle Insider’s AJ Black reports that Davis truly shined during the spring game, demonstrating his readiness to compete for a spot in the fall’s two-deep rotation. As the Eagles focus on enhancing their pass defense, players like Davis are vital to maintain a high standard in the fiercely competitive ACC. With the departures of Josh DeBerry, Jaiden Woodbey, and Jason Maitre, Davis will have the opportunity to step into a much needed role. Davis did receive one other P5 offer, from the University of Maryland.

Josiah Griffin, DL:

Hailing from Springfield Central High School in Massachusetts, Josiah Griffin chose Boston College over other prestigious institutions due to its excellent academics and proximity to home. Griffin was one of the best defensive lineman in the state as he was a two-time Super 7 selection and two-time state champion. As the younger brother of star wide receiver Joseph Griffin Jr., Josiah possesses the size and potential to become an impactful player on the defensive line. While he may need some time to develop in the collegiate weight room, his high school stats are impressive, including 108 tackles, 33 for a loss, 17 sacks, 12 pass breakups, three interceptions, and four forced fumbles. Expect Griffin to be at the back end of what should be a strong unit that includes Donavan Ezeiruaku, Shitta Sillah, Cam Horsley, Neto Okpala, and Kwan Williams. Head coach Jeff Hafley sees Griffin’s length as a valuable asset and expects him to contribute to the team’s success in the near future. Griffin picked the Eagles over a pair of Ivy League schools, including Harvard and Yale.

DB KP Price:

Ranked as the 1,285th best prospect and 113th best safety nationally, KP Price joins Boston College from St. Frances Academy in Maryland. Co-defensive coordinator Aazaar Abdul-Rahim’s influence played a crucial role in securing Price’s commitment, as the young defensive back felt a strong connection with the coaching staff. Price showed some promise in the Spring Game, and it would not be a surprise if he got significant playing time along with Carter Davis. With a history of playing true freshmen in the secondary, the Eagles’ coaching staff is optimistic about Price’s potential impact on the team, especially with several spots open on the two-deep roster.

Other Defensive Additions:

Boston College has also secured the commitments of other talented defensive players. Defensive lineman Eryx Daugherty, defensive backs Max Tucker, Kahlil Ali, along with linebacker Palaie Faoa, and others are set to bolster the Eagles’ defensive unit. As these young talents step onto the field, their early contributions could go a long way towards solidifying any existing holes in the defense. In order to escape bottom-dweller status, Hafley will need a couple of these young guys to make their mark.