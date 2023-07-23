HIGHLIGHTS: Boston College’s Sal Frelick makes an electrifying MLB Debut

On Saturday, former Boston College baseball player Sal Frelick was called up by the Milwaukee Brewers for his Major League Baseball debut. And he did not disappoint. The BC product is a Massachusetts native, born in Boston and raised in Lexington. At Boston College he put up some incredible numbers, was a defensive stalwart of the ACC, and won multiple awards for his efforts. This led the Brewers to draft him 15th overall in the 2021 MLB Draft, making him the 2nd-rated prospect in the Brewers farm system. And he finally got his chance to shine on Saturday.

First, Frelick graced us with his first major league hit. With his family onlooking, Frelick chipped a ball down the third base line and outran the throw to get on base for the first time.

For his second at-bat? Another chip shot, this time down the first base line for a single. And this time he would make it all the way around the bases for his first ever Major League run to get Milwaukee on the board, down 3-1.

Sal Frelick maintains his 1.000 batting average by collecting his second hit in as many at bats!



Next was his magical 6th inning. In the top of the inning in right field, Frelick caught not only one, but two deep shots at the wall. The former ACC Defensive Player of the Year showed off why he is so valued at the position and made some plays that kids dream of making in their first big league game.

Sal Frelick is making this Major League thing look easy.



Frelick followed that up in the bottom of the 6th with his first ever big league RBI to tie up the game against the Atlanta Braves, the best team in baseball.

Then in the 8th, as if he hadn’t done enough to win over Milwaukee already, Frelick launched a SAC fly that brought in the game-winning run and earned him his second RBI of the day. The Brewers went on to defeat the Braves, 4-3.