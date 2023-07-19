How to watch and follow the 2023 Women’s World Cup

This summer, the Women’s World Cup will be played in Australia and New Zealand as the US looks to pull off a three-peat and other favorites like England and Germany hope to topple the reigning champions. The World Cup will take place between July 20th and August 20th, with the knockout stage beginning on August 5.

Boston College fans should be paying particular attention to Team USA and Team Jamaica. Kristie Mewis (BC ‘13) is making her World Cup debut for the US, while Allyson Swaby ( BC ‘18) will make her second World Cup appearance with the Reggae Girlz.

How to Watch: In the US, World Cup Games will be airing on FOX and FS1, with most Team USA games and other major games airing on FOX. Games will also air in Spanish on Telemundo and Universo, as well as on Peacock.

How to Follow: For general World Cup news, follow @FIFAWWC on Twitter and @fifawomensworldcup on Instagram. Keep up with Team USA and Team Jamaica specifically by following @USWNT and @jff_football on both Instagram and Twitter.

Game Details: Below is the schedule for Team USA and Team Jamaica group stage games, as well as the knockout round games. All times are in ET.

Friday, July 21 at 9 PM: USA vs. Vietnam on FOX

Sunday, July 23 at 6 AM: Jamaica vs. France on FOX

Wednesday, July 26 at 9 PM: USA vs. Netherlands on FOX

Saturday, July 29 at 8:30 AM: Jamaica vs. Panama on FOX

Tuesday, August 1 at 3 AM: USA vs. Portugal on FOX

Wednesday, August 2 at 6 AM: Jamaica vs. Brazil on FS1

Saturday, August 5 at 1 AM and 4 AM: Knockouts, Round of 16 on FS1

Saturday, August 5 at 10 PM: Knockouts, Round of 16 on FOX

Sunday, August 6 at 5 AM: Knockouts, Round of 16 on FOX

Monday, August 7 at 3:30 AM and 6:30 AM: Knockouts, Round of 16 on FS1

Tuesday, August 8 at 4 AM and 7 AM: Knockouts, Round of 16 on FS1

Thursday, August 10 at 9 PM: Knockouts, Round of 16 on FOX

Friday, August 11 at 3:30 AM: Quarter-finals on FOX

Saturday, August 12 at 3 AM and 6:30 AM: Quarter-finals on FOX

Tuesday, August 15 at 4 AM: Semi-finals on FOX

Wednesday, August 16 at 6 AM: Semi-finals on FOX

Saturday, August 19 at 4 AM: Third place game on FOX

Sunday, August 20 at 6 AM: Championship game on FOX