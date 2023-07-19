Boston College women’s soccer alumna Kristie Mewis to make Women’s World Cup debut for Team USA

After a lengthy professional career, Boston College women’s soccer alumna Kristie Mewis will finally be making her Women’s World Cup debut this yea, after being named to Team USA. Mewis is a role model both on and off the field, inspiring fellow athletes with her injury comeback story and representing the queer community in sports via her relationship with Australian soccer star Sam Kerr. At age 32, she is the oldest member of the team to be making their World Cup first World Cup appearance.

The #USWNT age range is real.



Here is Sophia Smith (22 years old) and Kristie Mewis (32 years old) poking fun at the other side during media day. #WorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/AqmtrrVxtb — Brian Paget (@BrianPaget_) June 27, 2023

Mewis, who grew up in Hanson, stayed local for college, attending BC from 2009-2012. She is one of the top players in program history. Mewis holds the program record for longest point streak in a season (11 games in 2010) and is second in single season points (44 in 2012), single season assists (14 in 2010), career points (116), and career assists (38), among many other top 10 records. She earned many team, conference, regional, and national honors as an Eagle.

After graduating from BC, Mewis went to Australia to help Canberra United FC close out the 2012-13 season, playing in two games and scoring in both.

Mewis was then drafted third overall in the 2013 NWSL College Draft, and joined FC Kansas City for the league’s inaugural season. She started 20 games as a rookie before being involved in a pair of trades that landed her back home in Boston with the Breakers. She was with the Breakers from 2014-16, although in 2014 she was loaned to Iga FC Kunoichi for 3 months and in 2015 she was loaned to FC Bayern Munich on a one year contract. During her time in Boston, she made 51 appearances and scored 10 goals.

At the start of her professional career, Mewis also received her first senior team call ups, playing for Team USA in 10 games in 2013 and 5 games in 2014.

In 2016, Mewis was traded from Boston to the Washington Spirit, where she played in 14 games and scored twice. In 2017, she was traded to the Chicago Red Stars. She was in Chicago for about a week (playing in a single game and scoring) before being traded to the Houston Dash.

When she joined the Dash, Mewis had not received a Team USA call up in three years and she was determined to get back to that level. Unfortunately, in 2018 she was sidelined with an ACL injury. Mewis used the injury as motivation to come back better than ever, which she did. She helped the Dash win the NWSL Challenge Cup Championship, and received her first Team USA call up since 2014 that same year.

Since rejoining Team USA, Mewis has scored 6 goals, played in the 2020 Olympics, the 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championship (where she scored the game-winner against Mexico), and the past 3 SheBelieves Cups. Outside of the National Team, she currently plays for Gotham FC.

Prior to the roster being finalized, Mewis appeared on her sister’s podcast Snacks, saying that being named to the roster would validate that “everything I have done my entire life will have been worth it” and that it would “change my life and...how I view my career.”