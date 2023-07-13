The CW Network to Air ACC Games Starting This Fall

On the next season of The ACC, the conference finds an extra home with The CW Network. Beginning this fall, the ACC has announced 50 college football and basketball games will be broadcasted exclusively on The CW Network through the 2026-27 season. Raycom Sports, which sublicenses games from ESPN, will continue to produce games.

For the 13 football Saturdays, the CW will air an afternoon or primetime game starting off September 9th with Pitt vs Cincinnati. During basketball season, the network will broadcast the remaining 37 games, 28 for the men’s and nine women’s games. Once again for basketball, Saturdays are for the ACC (Sundays afternoons for the women’s games).

This brings some added benefits for the conference and us, the loyal viewer who doesn’t know where anything is airing. One, the network has a national distribution available in every TV household, meaning that it should make viewing a bit easier for those few games that were previously exceedingly difficult to find on a regional sports network (an area that is not faring particularly well). Yes, coverage is included on YouTube TV or even if you have an antenna, and of course on basic cable. And if it means one fewer week of not having to listen to that godforsaken ACC music on the ESPN app, so be it.

Secondly, this likely means some more cash coming in to ever-so-slightly ease the tension among the conference heavyweights. If you’re an avid watcher of the network, you’ll know college football drama could not have found a more perfect home.

This continues the CW’s reach into sports, where it currently is the broadcast home to the notorious LIV [Golf]. We’ll stay tuned for scheduling as it comes out to direct you to the right place to watch some Boston College football (and maybe a rerun of Crazy Ex-Girlfriends or The Flash afterwards).