Boston College Baseball to Hire Todd Interdonato as Next Head Coach

On Wednesday afternoon, reports came out that the Boston College Eagles baseball team is set to hire Wofford’s Todd Interdonato as their next head coach. Interdonato has been serving as head coach of Wofford College baseball since 2008, posting a 455–421–1 record in 16 seasons.

SCOOP: @BCBirdBall has hired @WoffordBaseball’s Todd Interdonato as its new head coach, @d1baseball has learned. Interdonato did an impressive job with the Terriers over the last 16 seasons, guiding the program to 40-plus wins over the past two seasons. @tedcahill also was on… pic.twitter.com/CDJzLkFRki — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) July 12, 2023

When he took over the program back in 2008, the Terriers had not achieved a winning season since at least 1996 (as far back as their online record book goes). They did at least make their first ever NCAA tournament appearance in 2007 while Interdonato was an assistant coach, but that’s about as far as their success went. But by his 7th season at the helm, Interdonato led his squad to their first winning season in decades. And he didn’t stop there. Wofford continued to improve steadily, eventually winning the Southern Conference in 2022 and posting back-to-back 40 win seasons in 2022 & 2023. Interdonato has shown consistent and gradual progress at a program that had no real history of success in baseball and took them as high as they would go. At first glance, this seems like a very solid hire for Boston College athletic director Blake James.

Being from South Carolina, Interdonato also has established himself well within the ACC footprint and will know how to recruit against the some of the best programs in the country. With the brand new baseball facilities already built on Brighton Campus, Interdonato will be well-positioned on the recruiting trail to capitalize on BC’s breakout 2023 season despite the coaching change.

Welcome to the Heights, Todd!