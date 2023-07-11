Travis Honeyman and Joe Vetrano Selected in MLB Draft

On Monday, the MLB Draft continued into its second day and two Boston College Eagles got their calls from the big leagues. Junior outfielder Travis Honeyman was selected in the third round at #90 overall to the St. Louis Cardinals. And junior first baseman Joe Vetrano was selected in the fifth round at #163 overall to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Both Honeyman and Vetrano made the all-ACC third team this season. Honeyman missed significant time with injury (17 games), but still ended up with 30 RBI and one of the best slugging percentages on the team, making him a very valuable hitter for the 39 games he played. Vetrano was the best hitter on the team pretty clearly, though, leading BC in batting average, home runs, slugging percentage, and several more categories. Both players were two of the biggest reasons that Boston College baseball saw a resurgent season in 2023.

With eligibility remaining for each of them, an MLB Draft selection does not necessarily mean they’ve played their last game on the Heights. But Travis Honeyman posted on Instagram earlier this year with a caption that seemed to indicate he wouldn’t return to BC. Vetrano posted something similar on social media without any real indication of whether he would return.

Great job, Eagles!