2022-23 BC Interruption Awards: Team of the Year - Women’s Lacrosse

For yet another year, the Boston College women’s lacrosse team is our Team of the Year! They had more competition than usual this year, with baseball and volleyball also receiving votes, but our writers ultimately chose the team that reached its sixth straight NCAA Championship game this year.

As usual, women’s lacrosse had a fantastic season, ending the year with a 19-4 record behind a fantastic roster of players. While the Eagles didn’t have Charlotte North or a Sam Apuzzo this year, Jenn Medjid really stepped up, leading BC with 83 goals and 107 points.

Highlights of this season included spoiling Syracuse’s perfect record to end the regular season, defeating UNC 11-9 to win the Eagles’ first ever ACC Lacrosse Championship, and returning to the NCAA Championship for the 6th straight season. The Eagles also earned many victories over top 20 teams during the regular season, defeating #18 USC 14-3, #10 Duke 17-8, #8 Notre Dame 12-11, #12 Virginia 25-13, and then #1 Syracuse 17-16.

BC will be returning a number of top players next season including Shea Dolce, Mckenna Davis, Belle Smith, Kayla Martello, Sydney Scales, Andrea Reynolds, and Hunter Roman.