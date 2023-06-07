Travis Honeyman Thanks Boston College Baseball in Apparent Departure Announcement

On Tuesday evening, Boston College junior outfielder Travis Honeyman thanked BC Birdball in an Instagram post, seemingly announcing his intentions to enter the 2023 MLB draft.

Honeyman is widely seen as a top-60 prospect in this year’s class and could even be drafted as high as the first round (top-30), so it makes sense that he plans to depart BC early to join a professional team. He was ranked as the #23 prospect in the MLB Pipeline’s top 100 earlier this year, before he went out for the season with an injury in April. It’s unclear how that injury will affect his status as a first round prospect, but he is still certain to be selected relatively early in the draft.

Honeyman has been one of Boston College baseball’s best players in his three years on the Heights, hitting a team best .329 batting average in 2022 and continuing his great play with a .304 in 2023 before he went out for the year. He also has played in the Cape Cod League over the summer, earning all-star honors there.

Thank you and good luck, Travis!