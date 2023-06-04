Boston College Baseball Defeats Troy, 4-1, in NCAA Tournament Rematch

On Sunday afternoon, Boston College baseball took on the Troy Trojans in a rematch elimination game in the 2023 NCAA tournament. Despite losing to the Troy just two days prior, Boston College rallied to beat Nicholls and then enact their revenge on the Trojans, 4-1, to advance.

BC started the scoring quickly when Barry Walsh homered to put the Eagles up 1-0 in the first inning, but from there on out it was a pitching showdown. BC started the trustworthy John West, who came up huge and allowed only 4 hits and 0 runs through the 4+ innings that he pitched. Eric Schroeder relieved West and earned himself the win by pitching 4+ innings himself, allowing just 1 run in the 9th inning. Troy’s offense was stifled all day as BC’s pitchers racked up 10 total strikeouts and eliminated the Trojans from postseason play.

Most of the game, BC’s offense also struggled to get anything on the board. Despite their 1-0 lead, Troy starting pitcher Grayson Stewart went on to throw a gem, allowing just 4 hits through his 6 innings on the mound. Walsh’s solo shot was the only score on the board until Stewart was finally taken out and Boston College were able to put another 3 runs on the board when Fruit came in to close. The 8th inning push was enough to put the score out of reach, as Troy could only muster 1 run in the 9th and Boston College took the game, 4-1.

Up next is a game against Alabama later tonight at 8pm. BC needs to win the doubleheader in order to play again on Monday against Alabama again. If they win these two games against the Crimson Tide, the Eagles will advance to the super regionals and have a chance to appear in the College World Series in Omaha.