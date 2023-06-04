How to Watch & Gamethread: Boston College Baseball NCAA Tournament vs Troy

Read our preview of Birdball in the NCAA Regional HERE!

This afternoon, Boston College baseball will face off against Troy in the 2023 NCAA tournament. After losing to them on Friday night, BC won its first losers’ bracket game against Nicholls on Saturday. Troy lost its Saturday match-up against Alabama, so the Eagles and Trojans face each other in Sunday’s first game. The winner of this game will advance to face Alabama in the regional finals, needing to beat the Crimson Tide twice in a row in order to make it to the super regional. The first game against Alabama will take place later tonight, while a second game (if necessary) is played on Monday.

Where: Tuscaloosa, AL

When: Sunday June 4th at 3pm ET

How to Watch: Today’s game will be broadcasted on ESPN+ and can be streamed on the ESPN app with a subscription to ESPN+