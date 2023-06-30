Boston College 2023 NHL Draft Recap

Just like that, the 2023 NHL Draft has come to a close — and it was a big two days for Boston College men’s hockey. Six future Eagles were selected in this year’s draft, tied for most in a single draft since 1989 when seven Eagles were chosen.

History was made in Round 1, as incoming freshman Will Smith became the highest draft pick in Boston College history when he was picked fourth overall by the San Jose Sharks. He was followed by Ryan Leonard, who went eighth overall to the Washington Capitals. A couple of picks later, Gabe Perreault was picked 23rd overall by the New York Rangers. For the second time in four years, Boston College had three players who were picked in the first round — Spencer Knight, Matt Boldy, and Alex Newhook were all first round selections back in 2019.

On day two, three more Eagles were selected. Incoming goaltender Jacob Fowler was selected in the third round with the 69th overall pick by the Montreal Canadiens. Defenseman Drew Fortescue was drafted by the New York Rangers later in the third round with the 90th pick, while defenseman Aram Minnetian went 125th overall in the fourth round to the Dallas Stars.

So, to recap:

Will Smith: Round 1, 4th overall to San Jose

Ryan Leonard: Round 1, 8th overall to Washington

Gabe Perreault: Round 1, 23rd overall to New York Rangers

Jacob Fowler: Round 3, 69th overall to Montreal

Drew Fortescue: Round 3, 90th overall to New York Rangers

Aram Minnetian: Round 4, 125th overall to Dallas

All six players are certainly going to have an almost-immediate impact on the ice in the fall, which should be very exciting for Eagles fans!

Fun content roundup:

You: "Excuse me, what's a nine-letter word for terrific?"



Us: "That's easy: Will Smith."



WELCOME TO SAN JOSE, @_willsmith2! pic.twitter.com/q6YmFAHkq3 — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) June 29, 2023

And he can sing it! pic.twitter.com/cNJ5WTJYMi — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) June 29, 2023

We, too, would not want to be hit by an Ovi one-timer pic.twitter.com/7hDQD93FjF — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) June 29, 2023