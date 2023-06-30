2022-23 BC Interruption Awards: Male Fan Favorite - Joe Vetrano

The big surprise of Boston College athletics in 2023 was Birdball’s magical season. They got off to the best start in program history, reached the top-10 in national rankings, and were competitive with the best of the best on college baseball. And the man leading the charge? Star first baseman Joe Vetrano.

The Eagles offense was electric this season, posting several come from behind wins and plenty of dingers. Vetrano led the team in homeruns by a wide margin and was one of the best hitters in the ACC. And he did it all with an attitude and swagger that caught the eye of anyone that was paying attention. His ability to clobber the ball and get the team going made him a fan favorite this season, and that’s why he is BC Interruption’s pick for this award.

A particularly special game was against Notre Dame in the final series of the regular season. Vetrano went yard THREE times in the same afternoon, all of them being absolutely crushed.