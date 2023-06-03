Boston College Baseball Defeats Nicholls, 14-6, in NCAA Tournament

On Saturday afternoon, Boston College baseball faced off against Nicholls State in an NCAA tournament elimination game at the regionals in Tuscaloosa, AL. After losing their opening round match-up to the Troy Trojans, Boston College was pushed into the losers bracket and forced to win 4 games in a row in order to advance to the super regional. BC staved off elimination for now, defeating Nicholls 14-6.

It was a hot start for BC as they got a couple runners on in the 1st and McNulty brought them home with a 3-run home run. But the early lead was short lived after Nicholls got one back in the bottom of the 1st and then tied it back up off of a few hits in the 3rd inning to make it 3-3 off of Henry Leake.

But Leake shook off the bad start and proceeded to pitch multiple scoreless innings while Boston College’s bats began to churn. Three total home runs in the 4th and 5th innings by Vetrano, Baruch, and Wang launched the Eagles into a 8-3 lead, which expanded to 9-3 after Baruch was walked with the bases loaded. Vetrano has been hitting so well that Nicholls intentionally walked him by the 5th inning despite how much the team had been scoring.

Boston College continued to pile on in the 7th, with Roche batting in a runner and then Vetrano hitting his 4th home run of the weekend to make it 13-3. Nicholls attempted a comeback of their own, but it was too little too late and BC closed out the game, 14-6.

With Saturday’s victory, BC is now set to play against the loser of tonight’s Alabama-Troy game. They will need to win again in order to advance to their final match-ups of the regional, or else they will be eliminated and their season will end. Be sure to keep your eyes on BCI as we cover Sunday’s game!