How to Watch & Gamethread: Boston College Baseball NCAA Tournament vs Nicholls

This afternoon, Boston College baseball will face off against Nicholls State in the 2023 NCAA tournament. After losing to Troy on Friday night, BC has entered elimination mode. They must win every remaining game of their regional or else they will be eliminated completely from the NCAA tournament and their season will end.

Being placed in the 16th seed’s regional, BC is being given a very promising shot to make it to a super regional, but likely could be facing #1 Wake Forest if they make it there. Their loss against Troy makes things more difficult and forces them to win an extra game, but a 4-game winning streak isn’t unheard of. They will also still need to get by Alabama, who plays in the formidable SEC and finished just below BC in the final regular season national rankings.

Where: Tuscaloosa, AL

When: Saturday June 3rd at 3pm ET

How to Watch: Today’s game will be broadcasted on ESPN+ and can be streamed on the ESPN app with a subscription to ESPN+