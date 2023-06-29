Goalie Jacob Fowler Chosen 69th Overall by Montreal Canadiens

BC’s newest goalie superstar, Jacob Fowler, has been drafted 69th overall in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft by the Montreal Canadiens. He is the 6th goalie drafted this year, and was selected in the third round. He joins BC alumni Mike Matheson and Alex Newhook (who was recently traded from Colorado) in the Canadiens organization.

This past season, Fowler had the best goals against average in the USHL (2.28), the best save percentage in the USHL (.921), was the USHL Clark Cup MVP and USHL Goaltender of the Year. He led the Youngstown Phantoms to a 27-9-3 record and the Clark Cup Championship. His wins included 5 shutouts.

Fowler is the next in a long line of elite BC goaltenders, from Cory Schneider to Thatcher Demko to Spencer Knight to Joe Woll. He should see significant playing time next season, as the Eagles have no returning goalies - Jack Moffatt and grad student Mitch Benson graduated, and Henry Wilder transferred.