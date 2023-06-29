Aram Minnetian Drafted 125th Overall by the Dallas Stars

Aram Minnetian joins the numerous future Eagles/former USNTDP players being drafted in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft after being chosen 125th overall by the Dallas Stars in the fourth round.

Minnetian is a 6’0 defenseman out of New Jersey by way of the US National Team Development Program. Minnetian is good at creating space for his teammates and helping them get into position to shoot. He earned 24 assists in 62 games for the U18 team last season, and also scored 7 goals of his on.

Minnetian also led all defensemen on the squad in +/- with a +48, behind only Will Smith, Ryan Leonard, and Gabe Perreault - all fellow future Eagles, and all first round picks in the year’s draft. He was third on the U18 team in penalty minutes, but still had fewer PIM than games played.

Minnestian should continue to grow as a player during his time at BC as he learns from coach Greg Brown and plays alongside captain Eamon Powell.