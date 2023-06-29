Drew Fortescue Drafted 90th Overall by New York Rangers

Defenseman Drew Fortescue has been drafted by the New York Rangers in the 3rd round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, going 90th overall. He joins his former and future teammate Gabe Perreault as a Ranger draft pick this year.

A 6’3 player out of the USNTDP, Fortescue is a defensive defenseman who also has a scoring touch that allows him to make an offensive impact when it is needed. Prior to playing on Team USA, Fortescue played at Don Bosco Prep in New Jersey.

Fortescue had 25 assists in 62 games for the U18 team this past year, the second highest amongst defensemen on his team. In this past World Junior Championship, Fortescue helped the US win gold with 1 goal, 2 assists, and a +9.

On defense, Fortescue is known for his steady play - he is a player who doesn’t make many mistakes, and his consistency has been improving over the past few seasons. He should continue to improve at BC as he plays under Greg Brown, a former defenseman himself.