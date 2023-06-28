Gabe Perreault Drafted 23rd Overall by the New York Rangers

Boston College has another 2023 first round draft pick, as winger Gabe Perreault has been selected 23rd overall by the New York Rangers. He joins linemates Will Smith and Ryan Leonard as a first round pick, and will join BC legend Chris Kreider in the Rangers organization.

Perreault comes from a big hockey family - his father played many seasons in the NHL, his sister plays at Mercyhurst, and his older brother plays in the AHL. He is known as a playmaker with strong hockey sense, who is able to both set up his teammates for goals and score himself.

Perreault led the USNTDP in point this past season, scoring 53 goals and making 79 assists for a total of 132 points in 63 games. He also scored 45 points in Team USA’s 23 USHL games. He led all players in assists in this year’s World Junior Championship, where he helped lead Team USA to gold with 5 goals and 13 assists. He should make an immediate impact on the Heights this coming season.