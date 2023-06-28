New Opponents Announced for Boston College Men’s Basketball in 2023

This week, news has broken that Boston College men’s basketball has a couple of new games set for their upcoming 2023-24 season.

The Citadel

Scheduling news: Boston College has agreed to a 2-for-1 w/ The Citadel, source told CBS Sports. BC will play at The Citadel next season, then host the two years after. Rare for a power-conf team to do this these days; nice to see. BC coach Earl Grant started his career at Citadel — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) June 26, 2023

Boston College has put the Citadel on their schedule for the next three seasons, traveling down to South Carolina this season and then hosting the Bulldogs for two consecutive years after that. It’s not a particularly exciting match-up from a basketball perspective as the Citadel hasn’t had a winning season in the Southern Conference since 2009. But Boston College head coach Earl Grant got his start there and he is doing his old school a favor by putting them on BC’s schedule for what will likely be a tune-up game towards the beginning of each season.

Vanderbilt - ACC/SEC Challenge

The ACC/Big Ten Challenge is a thing of the past! 2023 marks the inaugural ACC/SEC challenge as its replacement, and the Boston College Eagles have drawn the Vanderbilt Commodores as their opponent. The Eagles will travel down to Tennessee on Wednesday November 29th for the final game of the challenge and a 9:15pm start time. Vandy is coming off of a good season and head coach Jerry Stackhouse has them headed in the right direction since he took over in 2019. They finished 4th in the SEC last season and made a run in the NIT. But they are losing a lot of veteran leadership from last season’s team to the transfer portal and graduation, so it’s unclear how good the Commodores will actually be.