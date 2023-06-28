Ryan Leonard Drafted 8th Overall in First Round of 2023 NHL Draft by the Washington Capitals

Incoming freshman Ryan Leonard, another one of Boston College men’s hockey’s highly anticipated recruits, has been drafted 8th overall in tonight’s NHL Draft by the Washington Capitals.

Leonard was projected to be picked early in the first round by most mock drafts, and most media outlets had him off the board before the double digits.

A 5’ 11” forward, Leonard put up 94 points (51 goals, 43 assists) in 57 games this past season as a member of the USNTDP’s U18 team. At the U18 Men’s World Championships, he scored 17 points in 7 games while serving as assistant captain, and scored the overtime game winning goal to clinch the gold medal for the USA. He also led the USNTDP with three shorthanded goals this past season.

He’s described as a strong skater with a pro-caliber shot, with elite playmaking ability as well. He’s also described himself as having a bit of a knack for getting under opponents’ skins, but can back it up with his play.

Congratulations, Ryan!