Will Smith Drafted 4th Overall in First Round of 2023 NHL Draft by the San Jose Sharks

Incoming freshman forward Will Smith, one of Boston College men’s hockey’s highly touted recruits for the fall, has been drafted 4th overall in tonight’s NHL Draft by the San Jose Sharks. He is now the highest NHL draft pick in BC history.

As we noted in his prospect profile, Smith was projected to be picked in the top five in the draft by most major outlets and draft projections.

Smith is an offensive powerhouse, scoring 51 goals and notching 76 assists in 60 games for the NTDP this past season, landing him second in the NTDP’s single-season points list. In April, he had 20 points in 7 games at the U18 Men’s World Championships as the USA captured a gold medal for the first time since 2017. Smith was named the tournament’s Best Forward and Most Valuable Player. He was also named the recipient of the Bob Johnson Award by USA Hockey, an award recognizing excellence in international hockey competition. He’s a strong skater and a gifted puck handler in addition to a scorer.

Congratulations, Will!