2023 NHL Draft: How to Watch

It’s NHL draft day! With Boston College men’s hockey projected to have a number of future Eagles selected in this year’s draft, the event is a must see. For those who can’t tune in live, we’ll have coverage right here on BCI (and on our Twitter @bcinterruption).

This year’s draft is a two-day event at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, with Round 1 occurring on June 28 at 7pm and Rounds 2-7 starting at 11am the following morning on June 29.

Round 1 will air on ESPN and stream on ESPN+, while 2-7 will air on NHL Network.

Currently, mock drafts have three future Eagles picked in the first round; forwards Will Smith, Gabe Perreault, and Ryan Leonard. Incoming defensemen Drew Fortescue and Aram Minnetian, forward Will Vote and goalie Jacob Fowler are all slated to go in the middle rounds.

