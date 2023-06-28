2022-23 BC Interruption Awards: Coach of the Year - Acacia Walker-Weinstein

Once again, women’s lacrosse head coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein is our Coach of the Year! There’s almost nothing we can say about Walker-Weinstein that hasn’t already been said.

Under Walker-Weinstein’s leadership since 2012, Boston College women’s lacrosse has become a perennial powerhouse program, consistently making championship runs and bringing in top recruits year-after-year.

This season, she led the Eagles to their first ACC championship title and their sixth consecutive NCAA championship game. BC had a 19-4 record this year, going 10-0 at home and 8-1 in conference play.

Though they fell to Northwestern in the national title game, the Eagles brought home the first women’s ACC title for the school and the second overall ACC title in school history.

Also earning votes for Coach of the Year this year were Volleyball’s Jason Kennedy, MBB’s Earl Grant, and Baseball’s Mike Gambino.