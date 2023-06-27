2022-23 BC Interruption Awards: Game of the Year - Women’s Lacrosse Wins the ACC Championship

Since joining the Atlantic Coast Conference in the mid-2000s, Boston College had only ever earned one title in any sport (men’s soccer in 2007). That all changed this spring when national powerhouse Boston College women’s lacrosse finally broke through their elite conference and took home the program’s first ever ACC Championship.

BC entered the game as the #4 team in the nation and on a huge winning streak, but the bane of their existence in the postseason always seems to be the North Carolina Tarheels, who were ranked #3. UNC beat BC in 2022’s national championship game and multiple other times in the past several years, so these teams know each other extremely well and every match-up between them is an emotional one.

The Eagles went down early thanks to some explosive plays by the Tarheels and some questionable calls by the referees. BC was down by three goals midway through the 3rd quarter in a low-scoring 9-6 affair as the BC offense was struggling to get things going. But the Weeks sisters and Kayla Martello stepped up big time in the clutch, scoring four consecutive goals to make it 10-9 Eagles and eventually 11-9 in the 4th quarter.

From there the defense took over. Boston College didn’t let UNC, one of the best offenses in the country, score for a 10+ minute stretch to end the game. It was an amazing sight to behold as BC WLax rode their hard-fought lead for the entire 4th quarter all the way to the program’s first ever ACC championship. A thrilling and well-deserved win for this team made for one of the best experiences as a BC fan in 2022-23 and we’ve selected it as our Game of the Year.

