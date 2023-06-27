2023 NHL Draft Prospect Profile: Will Vote

Up next in our look at the draft prospects of some of Boston College’s incoming recruits is Will Vote. Vote is yet another member of the US National Team Development Program that will be joining the Eagles and while he won’t be hearing his name called quite as early as some of his teammates, there’s still a chance he is taken later on in the draft.

Vote scored 16 goals and put up 45 points last year in his 61 games with the USNTDP last season. On a team with so many highly regarded prospects, Vote typically played in a more complementary role, but he performed well at both ends of the ice and he could certainly carve himself out a spot in BC’s bottom six next season. Vote is only listed at 5’8”, so he might need some time to adjust to the physicality of Hockey East, but he’s put up decent scoring totals over his past few seasons, so the hope is that over time, he can become an impactful part of the team.

As far as the draft goes, Vote certainly won’t taken as high as some of his teammates will be. There’s a chance that he is a late round pick on day two, but there’s also a chance that he goes undrafted. Either way, Vote should be the kind of player that sticks at BC for the full four years if he can work his way into the lineup, and could be someone who fills out a depth role for what is hopefully a strong Eagles team.