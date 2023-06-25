2023 NHL Draft Prospect Profile: Jacob Fowler

Next up in our draft prospect profiles is goaltender Jacob Fowler, who set some records of his own playing for the Youngstown Phantoms of the USHL this past season. Fowler is a huge addition in the backend of a stacked recruiting class, and will most likely be the starting goalie for the Eagles in the fall.

Named the USHL’s best goaltender this season, Fowler had a 27-9-3-1 record in net for the Phantoms. He led the league in wins, in save percentage with a .921, and in GAA with a 2.28. His five shutouts were tied for the league lead as well. During the season, he was named USHL Goaltender of the Week six times and was named to the All-USHL First Team.

Fowler had a .952 save percentage during the Clark Cup Playoffs, and won eight out of his nine starts in the postseason en route to winning the Clark Cup Championship, the first one for the Phantoms franchise. He pitched a shutout in the championship clinching game and was named the Most Outstanding Player of the USHL playoffs. After his extremely successful season, Fowler was named the Dave Peterson Goaltender of the Year Award by USA Hockey, awarded to the top American goaltender that played junior hockey.

In this year’s draft, Fowler is ranked fifth amongst North American goalies, and is projected to be picked anywhere from the second to the fourth round. Regardless of where he’s picked, he will have a chance to develop more and hone his skills during his time at BC — a great place to be for a team’s goalie prospect!