2022-2023 BC Interruption Awards: Best Off-Field Moment - Zay Flowers Becomes a First Round Draft Pick

Next up in BC Interruption’s 2022-2023 Awards is the best Off-Field Moment, which we have awarded to Zay Flowers. Flowers became the second Boston College first-round pick in as many years, following last year’s Zion Johnson. Flowers was taken 22nd overall by the Baltimore Ravens, where he will team up with Lamar Jackson and has a chance to be a high-impact rookie.

Flowers is undoubtedly the most decorated wide receiver in BC history, holding records in nearly every major receiving category. He ranks first in all-time receiving yards, all-time receiving touchdowns, career receptions, as well as single-season touchdowns (12) and receptions (78). He gave 4 electric years to BC’s program, and in his senior year served as the lone bright spot on an otherwise highly disappointing team. His ability to simply change a game with a single play (see his touchdown catches against Louisville and Wake Forest) gave the BC offense a threat at any time with the ball in his hands.

Off the field, Zay represented Boston College proudly. In perhaps the best-known example, he was faced with other programs luring him to transfer with offers of six-figure NIL deals. He remained loyal to his teammates and program, turning them all down in order to return for his senior year on the Heights. He frequently cited the power of the BC education, and always represented his school well.

In the 2023 NFL Draft, Flowers became the 19th Eagle to be drafted in the first round. We are all eagerly waiting to see him in the NFL!