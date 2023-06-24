2023 NHL Draft Prospect Profile: Gabe Perreault

The next draft prospect of Boston College men’s hockey’s incoming recruiting class is forward Gabe Perreault. The third member on the US National Team Development Program’s top line playing alongside Will Smith and Ryan Leonard, Perreault put up absurd numbers this past season and is projected to be a first round pick in this year’s draft.

Perreault’s game took a huge step forward this past season for the NTDP, more than doubling his point total from the year prior. In the 2021-22 season, he put up 50 points in 51 games, before skyrocketing up to 132 points in 63 games during the 2022-23 season. In doing so, he set the NTDP’s all-time single-season scoring record, a record previously set by Auston Matthews back in 2015. Perreault also had 18 points in 7 games played at the IIHF U18 World Championships this year, in which the USA captured the gold medal.

Outside of his scoring sense, Perreault is also known for his high hockey IQ, which has also contributed to his draft stock rising as the season went on. He’s projected to be picked in the middle of the first round, and is ranked #10 in North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting.

In terms of his future role on the Eagles, Perreault will likely have an immediate impact when he gets on the ice this fall and can continue to develop into a truly elite player during his time in college.