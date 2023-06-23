2022-23 BC Interruption Awards: Play of the Year - Women’s Lacrosse’s GWG against Syracuse in the Final Four

Onward we roll with the 2022-23 BC Interruption Awards! Next up we have the Play of the Year, which goes to BC Lacrosse’s game winning goal against ACC rival Syracuse in the Final Four.

In a defensive slugfest, the Eagles did not lead for a lot of the matchup. After coming back from a 0-3 deficit to start the game, they kept surrendering tie-breaking goals to the Orange until Jenn Medjid scored two goals to tie the game up at 7 — then with 3:31 left in the half, Kayla Martello scored her first goal of the game on a free position shot to give the Eagles the one goal lead. The defense locked it down for the rest of the game to eventually secure the Eagles’ appearance in their sixth consecutive National Championship game.

Also receiving votes for this year’s Play of The Year was baseball’s Nick Wang hitting a walk off run to clinch the Beanpot, football’s Joe Griffin Jr catching the game winning touchdown against #16 NC State, and Zay Flowers’ catch against Louisville.