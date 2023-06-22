2022-23 BC Interruption Awards: Female Most Improved Player - Dontavia Waggoner

If you have ever talked to me about BC women’s basketball or have read a single thing I’ve said about it, you probably know that I predicted a big year from Dontavia Waggoner this season. And while the Eagles didn’t have the season they would have wished for overall, Waggoner did have a breakout year that has earned her our Most Improved award. Her fellow nominees, who also deserve a shoutout, were Grace Penn (volleyball) and McKenna Davis (lacrosse).

Waggoner set personal bests in nearly every statistic this past season, including points in a game (27 against BU), rebounds in a game (14 against FSU), and steals per game (6, two separate times).

She went from averaging 2.9 points per game last season to 13.2 points per game this season, upped her rebounds in a season from 86 to 176, and went from 31 steals to 70. And she did all of this while missing about a month of games with an injury.

Waggoner received the most votes for this award because her game truly improved in every aspect - offensively, defensively, and as a leader. Fans should expect her to continue to be an impact player for BC next season!