Boston College Women’s Soccer Alumna Kristie Mewis Named to USWNT World Cup Roster

Kristie Mewis, who played soccer for Boston College from 2009-2012, has been named to Team USA’s roster for the 2023 Women’s World Cup. The 2023 World Cup will be hosted by Australia and New Zealand from July 20th-August 20th (which means Mewis will get to compete against her girlfriend, Aussie soccer icon Sam Kerr, on Kerr’s own turf). Mewis is the second member of her family to play for a World Cup team, as her younger sister Sam Mewis was a member of the 2019 squad.

Congratulations are in order for Lynn Williams, Kristie Mewis, and Kelley O’Hara!



"Honestly, it felt like I was getting called for the first time to go to a World Cup," O'Hara said. This is the first World Cup for Mewis and Williams. https://t.co/OGfUUFFH00 pic.twitter.com/mJRi8cVF58 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 21, 2023

At 32 years old, Mewis is has fought hard to come back from injuries and reach the peak of her game, and she will be playing in her first ever World Cup. She did previously play in the 2008 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup and the 2010 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup. As a senior player with Team USA, Mewis has been a member of the 2022 CONCACAF championship team, the 2020 Olympic bronze medal winning team, and the past 3 SheBelieves Cup winning teams. She also helped the Houston Dash win the NWSL Challenge Cup in 2020 (she now plays for Gotham FC).

In her most recent tournament outing with Team USA, Mewis scored twice during the 2022 CONCACAF Championship - on a penalty kick against Jamaica and with an unassisted game-winner against Mexico.

The remainder of the 2023 roster will be released later this morning.