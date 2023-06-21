2022-23 BC Interruption Awards: Male Most Improved Player - Quinten Post

It should come as no surprise that Quinten Post, the recipient of the 2022-23 ACC Most Improved Player award, is also our Male Most Improved Player.

Despite enduring a foot injury that kept him on the sidelines for the first thirteen games of the season, Post’s return proved to be a game-changer for the Eagles. The 7-footer showcased his prowess on both ends of the court, transforming the team’s dynamics and igniting a resurgence. Post’s stellar play also earned him a spot in the honorable mention category of the All-ACC team.

Throughout his 18 games, Post dominated on the court, averaging an impressive 15.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.0 blocks per game. He increased his scoring average by six points from the previous year, boasting a remarkable shooting accuracy of 53.8% from the field, 44.0% from beyond the arc, and an impressive 85.4% from the free-throw line. Anyone who paid attention to BC hoops this year knows that Post was one of the best big men in the country.

His impact was best exemplified by remarkable performances, where he consistently delivered standout plays. The 7-footer scored 20 or more points on six occasions and achieved double figures in 14 games. His ability to excel in multiple facets of the game was evident in his two double-doubles, including a notable 24-point, 10-rebound effort in a victory against Virginia Tech. There is no doubt that as Quinten Post gears up for his fifth year, fans can expect must-watch basketball night in and night out from the big fella.

Also earning votes for Male Most Improved Player this year were two Birdball favorites, Barry Walsh and John West.