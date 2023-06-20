2022-23 BC Interruption Awards: Male Rookie of the Year - Cutter Gauthier

Continuing along with our annual BC Interruption Awards, men’s hockey forward Cutter Gauthier was unanimously voted as the 2022-23 Male Rookie of the Year.

Gauthier came to BC as a top NHL prospect and almost immediately had an impact on the team once the season started. He led the team in scoring despite having played four fewer games, and was only held scoreless in nine contests this season. He had nine multi-point games throughout the year, highlighted by his four point performance against Boston University on Jerry York night.

Gauthier ended the season with 37 points — 16 goals, 21 assists — in 32 games. He was second in rookie scoring in Hockey East, scoring 25 points in league contests.

Having recently announced that he would be returning to BC for his sophomore year, Gauthier will look to take on a much bigger role than he did this year which should be extremely exciting for Eagles fans!