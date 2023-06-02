How to Watch: Boston College Baseball NCAA Tournament vs Troy

This afternoon, Boston College baseball will face off against Troy in the 2023 NCAA tournament. The Eagles are starting out as the 17th overall seed, just having missed out on hosting a regional, and will play through a double elimination bracket against Troy, Alabama, and Nicholls until a winner emerges to face the winner of the Winston-Salem regional.

Being placed in the 16th seed’s regional, BC is being given a very promising shot to make it to a super regional, but likely could be facing #1 Wake Forest if they make it there. They will still need to get by Alabama, who plays in the formidable SEC and finished just below BC in the final regular season national rankings.

Where: Tuscaloosa, AL

When: Friday June 2nd at 3pm ET

How to Watch: Today’s game will be broadcasted on ESPN+ and can be streamed on the ESPN app with a subscription to ESPN+