Head Coach Mike Gambino Signs Contract Extension with Boston College Baseball

On Friday, Boston College announced it has signed baseball head coach Mike Gambino to a five-year contract extension, putting him under contract at BC through at least the 2028 season.

Gambino had one of his most successful years yet for Boston College in 2023, leading his team to a 37-20 record, an NCAA Tournament appearance, and a national ranking in twelve straight weeks, going as high as #9 in the country. The Eagles did fall short in the NCAA regional final down in Tuscaloosa, but they showed incredible improvement after being the worst team in the ACC in 2022. Gambino has led that charge by improving the pitching staff and continuing to develop some great hitters like Joey Vetrano and Nick Wang.

Gambino took over the program in 2011 and fought through some early struggles before in 2016 bringing the Eagles to just their 2nd NCAA tournament appearance since 1967 and even making it out of the regionals to play in the 2016 super regionals. New facilities on Brighton Campus have come along during his tenure as well and the program is in good shape moving forward, producing some MLB talent while recruiting at a steady pace to replace the production. The team did lose two of their top assistant coaches this offseason, however.