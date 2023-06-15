2023 NHL Draft Prospect Profile: Aram Minnetian

Next up on our draft profiles is Aram Minnetian, a defenseman who will likely play a big role on BC’s blue line from the jump next season.

Minnetian played the 2022-23 season with the U.S. National U18 team, where he showed some nice offensive skills by putting up 27 points in 53 games. Part of that offensive skillset comes from the fact that Minnetian was actually a forward for most of his career before he converted to defense a few years back. Minnetian is billed as an excellent skater with a decent shot and good puck skills. He is considered to be an offensive defenseman, but he has the tools to be a solid two way player.

Minnetian has been projected as a second or third round pick, so he should be off the board fairly early on Day 2 of the NHL Draft. In terms of where he fits with BC, he should have an excellent chance to play important minutes pretty much right away for the Eagles. There are spots to be filled on the blue line, and Minnetian could immediately make an impact on the power play. There are parts of his game that will need to be developed in his time at BC, but he could be an impactful player for a while if he is able to do that.