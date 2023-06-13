Boston College Football Lands 4-Star WR Keonde Henry

On Tuesday evening, 2024 WR Keonde Henry announced on social media that he has committed to play at Boston College.

The 6’2” Texas native is rated a 4-star recruit in the 247 composite, making it BC’s biggest recruiting victory since Drew Kendall was recruited in the class of 2021. He joins a WR room that is already brimming with talent, from former 4-star recruit Joseph Griffin Jr. (who will be an upperclassman by the time Henry arrives on the Heights) to fellow 2024 recruit Josiah Martin, who committed to BC earlier on the same day.

Boston College’s coaching staff has been on a recruiting tear this month, getting 5 commitments in just the past two weeks. The success of Zay Flowers is clearly having a huge impact on BC’s appeal and Jeff Hafley’s staff is capitalizing in a big way.

Welcome to the Heights, Keonde!