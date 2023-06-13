 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Eagles Land Commitment From RB Turbo Richard

By Niraj Patel
NCAA Football: Boston College at Wake Forest Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Back to back days with commitments for Jeff Hafley’s squad. After adding receiver Josiah Martin yesterday, running back Turbo Richard, that’s right Turbo Richard followed suit. Here’s his announcement

The ‘24 running back out of Rock Hill, South Carolina visited Boston College only a few days ago and was clearly taken with all there was to offer. At 5-9, 192 pounds, Richard is a solid three-star prospect. He has listed great speed, running a 4.48 40, and ran for over 2000 yards this past season.

That makes it five hard commits for the 2024 class, and the fourth this month. Look out, the folks are cooking. In the ‘23 class, BC saw running back Kye Robichaux quickly switch from Western Kentucky, and one other set running back in Datrell Jones out of Catholic Memorial.

Richard had numerous other offers including App State, Army, and Wake Forest.

Welcome to the Heights, Turbo!

