WR Josiah Martin Commits to Boston College Football

On Monday evening, 2024 wide receiver Josiah Martin announced that he has committed to play football at Boston College.

Martin is still a 3-star prospect on the 247 composite, but his enormous offer sheet suggests that he may rise to a 4-star recruit in the next round of updates. Martin held offers from Alabama, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Utah, and many others before deciding to come to the Heights.

The 5’11” receiver out of Texas is directly in the mold of a player like Zay Flowers, whose success likely could have influenced Martin’s decision to come play for BC. According to scouts, Martin has electric speed and impressive cutting ability and even has participated 4x100 and 4x200 relays on his school’s track team. The Eagles have UCF transfer Ryan O’Keefe to fill that slot speed role in 2023 and now add a great talent in Martin who will fill in nicely for 2024 and beyond.

Welcome to the Heights, Josiah!