2023 NHL Draft Prospect Profile: Drew Fortescue

After an exciting 2022 NHL Entry Draft, which saw Cutter Gauthier going 5th overall, Eagles fans should be preparing for another big draft in 2023. BC should have a number of players picked early on, as well as some recruits picked in later rounds.

The first future draft pick we’ll be profiling is Drew Fortescue. A 6’3 defenseman out of the USNTDP, Fortescue is projected to be picked somewhere in the late 70s/early 80s, making him a mid-third round pick.

Fortescue has spent the past 2 seasons playing with the USNTDP, establishing himself as a defensive defenseman who can also set up scoring plays when needed. He had 25 assists in 62 games for the U18 team this past year, the second highest amongst defensemen on his team.

Despite his ability to contribute to offensive plays when needed, Fortescue’s real role on both the Eagles and his future NHL team will be as a steady defensive player who doesn’t make many mistakes. He improved significantly this past season in terms of consistency and not making messy errors, and playing under a former defenseman like Greg Brown should help him to continue that trend. If his play continues to develop in the way it has been, Fortescue could be a real steal for any team looking to improve their defensive prospects and willing to wait 3-4 years for the payoff.