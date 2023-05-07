Boston College Women’s Lacrosse Earns #3 Seed in 2023 NCAA Tournament

The Boston College women’s lacrosse team will be the #3 overall seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, as they look to reach their sixth straight NCAA Championship game.

The Eagles earned the #3 spot by winning the 2023 ACC Tournament and going 16-3 overall this season. BC’s only losses this year came to Northwestern, UNC, and Denver.

The Eagles are seeded behind Northwestern (1) and Syracuse (2), with UNC rounding out the top 4 seeds. This seeding is certainly going to be controversial. BC not only won the ACC Tournament, but also defeated Syracuse the only time the teams met this season, beating the Orange 17-16 to end the regular season.

BC will get a bye in the first round of the tournament, and will then face the winner of Penn vs. UConn on 5/14 at 1 PM. The Eagles’ portion of the bracket is rounded out by Florida vs. Jacksonville and Notre Dame vs. Mercer.

The full 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket can be found below: