New Boston College Football 2023 Kickoff Times and Networks Announced

On Wednesday afternoon, Boston College football announced some of their 2023 kickoff times and the networks the games will be airing on:
Saturday September 2nd vs Northern Illinois
- 12pm ET on ACC Network
Saturday September 9th vs Holy Cross
- 12pm ET on ACCNX (online only)
Saturday September 16th vs Florida State
- 12pm ET on ABC
Friday November 3rd @ Syracuse
- 7:30pm ET on ESPN2
Thursday November 16th @ Pitt
- 7pm ET on ESPN
Friday November 24th vs Miami
- 12pm ET on ABC
None of these times are particularly surprising, but it does mean an early start for at least four of Boston College’s seven home games. It’s a departure from last season, when 4/6 games in Alumni stadium kicked off at 7pm or later, leaving only two noon home games for BC against Rutgers and Louisville. Even the match-up against Maine last season was a night game, which made little sense for an FCS opponent.
The weeknight games are all away from home this year, meaning Eagles fans can curl up on the couch to watch their new yearly rivalries with Pitt and Syracuse.
Another note: BC’s final game of the season is on a Friday, but will kickoff at noon anyway. It’s a holiday weekend and students won’t be in class, but alumni and other fans who are working during the day on Black Friday will miss the Eagles in their closer.
