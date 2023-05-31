New Boston College Football 2023 Kickoff Times and Networks Announced

On Wednesday afternoon, Boston College football announced some of their 2023 kickoff times and the networks the games will be airing on:

Saturday September 2nd vs Northern Illinois

12pm ET on ACC Network

Saturday September 9th vs Holy Cross

12pm ET on ACCNX (online only)

Saturday September 16th vs Florida State

12pm ET on ABC

Friday November 3rd @ Syracuse

7:30pm ET on ESPN2

Thursday November 16th @ Pitt

7pm ET on ESPN

Friday November 24th vs Miami

12pm ET on ABC

None of these times are particularly surprising, but it does mean an early start for at least four of Boston College’s seven home games. It’s a departure from last season, when 4/6 games in Alumni stadium kicked off at 7pm or later, leaving only two noon home games for BC against Rutgers and Louisville. Even the match-up against Maine last season was a night game, which made little sense for an FCS opponent.

The weeknight games are all away from home this year, meaning Eagles fans can curl up on the couch to watch their new yearly rivalries with Pitt and Syracuse.

Another note: BC’s final game of the season is on a Friday, but will kickoff at noon anyway. It’s a holiday weekend and students won’t be in class, but alumni and other fans who are working during the day on Black Friday will miss the Eagles in their closer.