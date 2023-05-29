Boston College Baseball Earns NCAA Tournament Bid in the Alabama Regional

On Monday afternoon, the NCAA announced on its selection show that Boston College Baseball will play in the Alabama regional in the 2023 postseason tournament.

The Road to Omaha starts in Alabama.#Birdball pic.twitter.com/oEeo1ef509 — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) May 29, 2023

They will face Troy in the first round and will play their group of teams in a double elimination format to determine who will advance to the super regional.

Alabama is ranked 24th in the country, 2 spots behind BC at 22nd, and none of the other teams in their regional are in the top-25. The Crimson Tide finished 40-19 overall and 16-14 in one of college baseball’s best conferences, so they are certainly a formidable opponent, but definitely beatable. Troy finished 3rd in the Sunbelt Conference, while Nicholas finished 3rd in the Commonwealth Coast Conference.

Despite losing out on hosting, BC is well positioned to make a run that could land them in serious contention for the College World Series. Regionals begin this upcoming weekend.