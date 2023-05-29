How to Watch: NCAA Baseball Tournament 2023 Selection Show & Bracket Reveal

On Monday afternoon, the NCAA is set to announce the bracket for the 2023 NCAA baseball tournament and College World Series. It is a 64-team tournament that will host its first weekend at 16 regional sites in a double-elimination format, followed by the second weekend at a super regional site.

As the regional host sites were announced last night, Boston College will not host one of the regionals on the first weekend. Before the ACC tournament, BC was sitting inside the top-16 in RPI and had one of the best strength-of-schedules in the nation, which is something that the selection committee values highly. But after losing to Clemson in the conference tournament, they have fallen in those RPI rankings and other teams have jumped them in recent weeks.

When: Monday May 29th at 12pm ET

How to Watch: Today’s show will be broadcasted on ESPN2 and can be streamed on the ESPN app