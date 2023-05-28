How To Watch: Boston College Women’s Lacrosse National Championship Game vs Northwestern

Read our preview of BC WLax in the Final Four HERE!

This afternoon, Boston College women’s lacrosse play in their sixth-straight national championship game. Their opponent is #1 Northwestern, the heavy favorite for the title and the nation’s best offense led by the nation’s best scorer, Izzy Scane.

The Eagles have a chance to earn their second-ever national championship, and what would be their second title in three years. Playing at an elite level, Boston College women’s lacrosse is setting a standard of excellence across the entire sport by competing like this in postseason after postseason. Clinching title #2 over a great team would cement this as one of the greatest runs in Boston College athletics history.

Where: WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, NC

When: Sunday May 28th at 12pm ET

How to Watch: Today’s game will be broadcasted on ESPN and can be streamed on the ESPN app