Boston College Women’s Lacrosse Advances to Sixth Straight NCAA Championship Game

The Boston College women’s lacrosse team is heading to the NCAA Championship for the 6th straight season after defeating Syracuse 8-7 in a comeback victory tonight. The Eagles will face #1 Northwestern at 12 PM on Sunday (5/28).

Tonight’s game was a bit of a surprise, as these two offensive powerhouse teams instead were led to a low scoring matchup by strong defensive on both end.

The Eagles started tonight’s game looking shaky, as they quickly went down 3-0. Luckily, freshman goalie Shea Dolce settled in before the end of the first period and went on to keep BC in this one with her 7 saves.

Jenn Medjid, who was the offensive star of tonight’s game, got the scoring started for BC about 6 minutes into the first quarter. Sydney Scales started things off by causing a turnover, and that possession led to Medjid’s goal. Cassidy Weeks cut Syracuse’s lead to 1 just about 3 minutes later, somehow squeezing between 2 Orange defenders to score.

The 3-2 Orange lead held through the end of the first quarter, and quarter 2 began with both teams making turnovers and struggling to get to the goals. Andrea Reynolds finally broke the scoring drought with just under 8 minutes to go in the half, scoring on a free position to make it 3-3.

Syracuse took the lead back with 4:25 to go after Mckenna Davis was sent off with a yellow card, but the Orange then earned a yellow card of their own which allowed Medjid to tie the game back up at 4.

The teams came out of the locker room at halftime knotted up at 4, but Syracuse quickly scored a pair of goals to take a 6-5 lead. The Eags scored their first goal of the second half with just 3:29 to go in the third quarter, as Medjid completed the hat trick. Unfortunately for BC, that didn’t get the momentum going their way and Syracuse made it 7-5 with 1:28 remaining in the period.

Medjid opened the fourth quarter scoring with a free position goal about 5 and a half minutes in, and scored again 21 seconds later to tie the game back up at 7. The Eagles continued to shut Syracuse down as the final quarter wound down, and with 3:31 to go Kayla Martello scored her first goal of the game on a free position shot to give BC an 8-7 lead. Once the Eagles took the lead, they never gave it up, and they earned an 8-7 victory and a spot in the NCAA finals.