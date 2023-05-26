How To Watch: Boston College Women’s Lacrosse Final Four vs Syracuse

Read our preview of BC WLax in the Final Four HERE!

This afternoon, Boston College women’s lacrosse play in their sixth-straight Final Four under head coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein, this time around against the Syracuse Orange. Syracuse is the 2nd overall seed in the NCAA tournament after an incredible regular season that saw them lose just one game in lacrosse’s toughest conference.

That one loss? To Boston College. In the final week of the season, BC came up to New York and turned the undefeated 15-0 Syracuse Orange into 15-1, scoring 7 of 9 goals in the 4th quarter for a glorious comeback that stopped the Orange just one game short of a perfect regular season. Cuse comes into this match-up looking for revenge. BC comes in looking for their sixth-straight national championship game appearance and another shot at a second national title. This is as good as it gets.

Where: WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, NC

When: Friday May 26th

Kickoff Time: 5:30pm ET

How to Watch: Today’s game will be broadcasted on ESPNU and can be streamed on the ESPN app