Boston College Men’s Basketball Set to Take on Rick Pitino and St. Johns at Barclays Center

The Boston College Men’s Basketball team is gearing up for an exciting 2023-24 season, with a lineup of interesting out-of-conference games on the horizon. Among them is a showdown with St. John’s at the prestigious Barclays Center in Brooklyn on December 10th. The night will showcase a triple-header, featuring an intriguing matchup between Colorado and Miami, as well as a face-off between Fordham and North Texas.

Rick Pitino, who recently took over as the coach of St. John’s following an impressive coaching job at Iona, adds an extra layer of interest to the matchup. The early-season matchup between Earl and the accomplished yet controversial Pitino promises to be an engaging encounter. Pitino has revamped the Red Storm roster with several transfers from Iona, UConn, VMI, Oregon State, and elsewhere, as well as a highly-rated freshman forward from California.

Throughout history, St. John’s has maintained the upper hand against Boston College, boasting a 46-27 edge in their head-to-head matchups. However, with a promising squad including Quinten Post and Jaeden Zackery returning, Boston College fans can hope to bump that wins number to 28 by picking up what will be a tough win early on in the season. With last season’s disappointing losses to below-average out-of-conference teams like UNH and Maine still fresh in their minds, this upcoming game presents a crucial opportunity to turn the program around and demonstrate marked improvement.

BC will also participate in the Hall of Fame Classic, where they will face Colorado State, Creighton, and Colorado State. These games will test the mettle of the Eagles, who are looking to build on their momentum from the previous season.