Boston College Baseball Earns #6 Seed in 2023 ACC Tournament

On Friday afternoon, Boston College baseball wrapped up its final regular season series with a win over Notre Dame at Fenway Park, which earned them their 34th win of the season. This record matched the program’s best ever record through 51 games, originally set in 2005, and their 16-14 ACC record also ties the program’s best-ever marks in the conference. With no exaggeration, this has been one of the best seasons in Boston College baseball history and it has them vying for a real shot to make a run in the NCAA tournament next month.

Now with the regular season in the rearview mirror, here come the playoffs and a chance to host a regional in the NCAA tournament. BC will begin postseason play in the ACC tournament down in Durham, NC, where they will face both Clemson and Virginia Tech in a round-robin format. Should they earn the best record in their respective pool, Boston College will then advance to the conference semifinals.

BC’s game against 10-seed Virginia Tech will be held on Tuesday May 23rd at 11am ET. The Eagles traveled down to Blacksburg back in March and took two of three games from the Hokies, who at the time were ranked #10 in the country. They have since fallen way out of national rankings.

BC’s game against 3-seed Clemson will be held on Friday May 26th at 11am ET. The Eagles hosted the Tigers in Brighton last month and dropped two of their three games, all of which were decided by 3 runs or less.

After the tournament is over, the NCAA Baseball committee will begin its selection process for June’s NCAA tournament, which eventually becomes the College World Series. The committee selects a 64-team field (with 31 auto-bids) to compete in NCAA postseason play, with the top 16 selections getting the right to host a regional on its home turf, whether it be on campus or at a nearby facility. In the following round, the top 8 remaining seeds are then able to host a Super Regional, which determines who advances to the College World Series in Omaha, NE. Boston College has never hosted a regional in its program’s history, but have a real shot at doing so this season.

As of this writing, Boston College baseball is ranked 22nd in the nation by D1Baseball.com and likely wouldn’t be in line to host a regional in the NCAA tournament right now. But other teams could falter and the Eagles could make a run in ACC postseason play to enter the nation’s top 16. Harrington Athletics Village, as it is constructed now, would not meet the requirements for hosting such an event, but it’s possible that the facilities could be temporarily modified to increase capacity or BC could find a location elsewhere to host a regional. It seems like a bit of a longshot right now, but it’s still very possible that NCAA baseball tournament play could find its way up to Boston this June.